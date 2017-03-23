155 Nigerians deported from Libya arr...

155 Nigerians deported from Libya arrive Lagos Airport

The deportees arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos ,aboard a chartered flight from Libya after they were unable to cross the war-torn north African country to Europe for greener pastures. African migrants from the Nigeria wait at Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport prior to being repatriated to their homeland under a voluntary repatriation program coordinated by the International Organization for Migration on March 23, 2017.

