155 Nigerians deported from Libya arrive Lagos Airport

The deportees arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos ,aboard a chartered flight from Libya after they were unable to cross the war-torn north African country to Europe for greener pastures. African migrants from the Nigeria wait at Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport prior to being repatriated to their homeland under a voluntary repatriation program coordinated by the International Organization for Migration on March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.