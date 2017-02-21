Xenophobic attacks: Nigerians must re...

Xenophobic attacks: Nigerians must restrain from violence - Bongo

An expert in development economics at the Lagos Business School, Dr. Adi Bongo, has implored Nigerians to resist the pressure of embarking on reprisal attacks on South African installations and companies in Nigeria. Bongo, a UNU Fellow and a World Bank scholar stated that if Nigerians should go ahead in attacking the companies, they might be denying their fellow citizens their source of livelihood.

