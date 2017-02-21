Xenophobic attacks: FG demands compensation for Nigerian victims
The Federal Government on Wednesday demanded compensation for Nigerians whose properties were destroyed in the xenophobic violence that took place at the weekend in South Africa. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, who stated this in Abuja at a news conference on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, said Nigerian lives should be protected.
