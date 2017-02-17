Xenophobia: S/Africans attack Nigerian businesses
Port Harcourt, Feb. 18, 2017 The Nigerian Community in South Africa have confirmed attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, President, Nigeria Union, told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, that the attacks began at 4.00am.
