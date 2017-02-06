We'll hold oil coys accountable for 2...

We'll hold oil coys accountable for 20 years' activities, Reps assure Nigerians

Oil companies operating in the country will be made to account for their activities in the last 20 years, lawmakers have said. Rep. Raphael Igbokwe , Chairman, House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Review of the Pump Price of Petrol, gave the assurance at a public hearing in Abuja on Monday.

Chicago, IL

