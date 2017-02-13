We will give 1.5m condoms to Nigeria ...

We will give 1.5m condoms to Nigeria -AHF

Vanguard

The AIDS Health Care Foundation , an NGO, says it will distribute 1.5 million condoms in Nigeria as part of activities to commemorate the 2017 World Condom Day. The Country Director of AHF, Dr Adetayo Towolawi, made this known during the commemoration of 2017 World Condom Day on Monday in Abuja.

