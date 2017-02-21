We have invested over $16b into Nigerian operations - MTN Group
By Emeka Aginam Despite the challenges arising from the N330b fine imposed on it by the telecommunication regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, last year, MTN Group while expressing implicit confidence in its Nigerian operations, has disclosed that the mobile operator has injected over $16 billion into the Nigerian operations. AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO RECEIVES MTN TEAM 1. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo chats with the Chairman MTN Nigeria, Dr Pascal Dozie during a courtesy visit by MTN team at the State House in Abuja held feb 22 2017 This was the remarks of MTN Group Chairman/Chief Executive, Mr. Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko when he led a high level delegation to the NCC headquarters in Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC