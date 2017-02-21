We have invested over $16b into Niger...

We have invested over $16b into Nigerian operations - MTN Group

By Emeka Aginam Despite the challenges arising from the N330b fine imposed on it by the telecommunication regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, last year, MTN Group while expressing implicit confidence in its Nigerian operations, has disclosed that the mobile operator has injected over $16 billion into the Nigerian operations. AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO RECEIVES MTN TEAM 1. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo chats with the Chairman MTN Nigeria, Dr Pascal Dozie during a courtesy visit by MTN team at the State House in Abuja held feb 22 2017 This was the remarks of MTN Group Chairman/Chief Executive, Mr. Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko when he led a high level delegation to the NCC headquarters in Abuja.

