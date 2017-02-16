US to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's ...

US to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's power sector

P ower Africa, the USAID-funded energy initiative created under the administration of former USA President, Barrack Obama, has announced plans to inject about $1 billion in Nigeria to develop her power sector. Speaking at the Distribution Company workshop in Abuja, the program coordinator for the USAID , Andrew Herscowitz, said that the initiative remained committed to strengthening Nigeria's energy feats, as demonstrated by its previous investments.

