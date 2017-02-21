UPDATE 1-Nigeria's new FX rules sow confusion for investors and traders

LAGOS/LONDON, Feb 22 Nigeria's latest efforts to tweak its exchange rate policy have baffled investors who say the moves fall short of the currency devaluation they had hoped for and will not lure money back into the economy. The central bank this week effectively devalued the naira for private individuals by offering them dollars at a rate of 366 naira, instead of the official 305 rate which it has held since last summer at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.