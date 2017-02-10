UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
ABUJA, Feb 11 Nigeria's economy is projected to have contracted 1.54 percent in 2016, according to a budget ministry document, with Africa's most populous country mired in its first recession in a quarter of a century. Nigeria is heavily dependent on crude oil exports to fuel its economy, but low global prices and militant attacks on the southeastern Delta oil hub have hammered those exports and slashed government revenues.
