UPDATE 1-Nigeria to offer work for illegal refiners in quest for peace

Feb 14 Nigeria needs to offer work to people who make a living from illegally refining oil in the Niger Delta in order to achieve peace there, the African oil-producing nation's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday. The government has been holding talks with militants to end attacks on oil pipelines which cut the country's output by 700,000 barrels a day for several months last year.

Chicago, IL

