UAC Property, Nigerian Breweries: Investors beholding red signals

INVESTORS may be bracing up for another scorch-earth returns terrain in equities as companies begin to sound another round of profit warnings for full year 2016 results more of which are expected to be coming out from this week. UAC Property Development Company Plc, UPDC, fired the first salvo last Thursday when it announced it was expecting to report "materially lower earnings" in 2016 due to losses incurred in certain projects and "impairments of investment" in one of their "joint venture projects".

