True federalism recognised as panacea to Nigeria's challenges - Emeka Anyaoku
Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has said at the SUN Newspaper Man of the Year Award 2017 that, 'True federalism and political system restructuring have been identified as the panacea to the current socio-economic challenges in Nigeria'. The 14th edition of the event which took place in Lagos brought together serving ministers, governors, political leaders and some other dignitaries.
