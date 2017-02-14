Track cattle's coming into Nigeria - ...

Track cattle's coming into Nigeria - FCT Minister

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has called on the National Implementation Committee for the Curtailment of Cattle Rustling to track all the cattle coming in from the neighbouring countries. Bello made the call while receiving members of the committee led by its chairman, AIG Charles Ugomuohm, who were on advocacy visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

