Track cattle's coming into Nigeria - FCT Minister
The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has called on the National Implementation Committee for the Curtailment of Cattle Rustling to track all the cattle coming in from the neighbouring countries. Bello made the call while receiving members of the committee led by its chairman, AIG Charles Ugomuohm, who were on advocacy visit on Tuesday in Abuja.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
