Tosin Adebowale: Activist who shares stories of abused, raped, physically assaulted women

15 hrs ago

Mrs Olutosin Oladosu Adebowale, a gender transformation activist, had an experience of violence against women when she was growing up, following which she detested gender inequality with a passion so much so that she decided she was not going to live under any man's roof, until her mother showed her the way out. Today, she believes the solution to violence against women is empowerment and hard work.

