The legal right of Nigerians to protest against government (2) by Femi Falana

Continues from last week Incidentally, the Honourable Justice Adekeye J.S.C. who delivered the historic judgment of the Court of Appeal which confirmed the illegality of police permit is a member of the Nigeria Police Service Commission. We have no doubt that the respected Justice will rightly advise the Nigeria Police Force to stop the illegal practice of insisting on the issuance of police permit for political meetings and rallies in Nigeria.

