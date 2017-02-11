Soldier killed by youths as Agatu peo...

Soldier killed by youths as Agatu people condemn killing

20 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE lawmaker representing Agatu state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sule Audu has on behalf of the people of the area, apologised to the Nigerian army over the recent murder of a soldier by some youths of the area. He promised that the people would continue to cooperate with the military and advised against any act or unsubstantiated comments that could aggravate the situation in the area.

