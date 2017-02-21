SERAP proposes sanction on Perpetrato...

SERAP proposes sanction on Perpetrators xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called on the Federal Government to sanction the Republic of South Africa for Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians residing and working there. Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, the Executive Director of the NGO, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the development called for the intervention of the Nigerian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... 4 hr Victor Misek 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC