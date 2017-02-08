Senate to Amaechi: you lied to Nigerians

Senate to Amaechi: you lied to Nigerians

The Senate on Wednesday called on the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi to immediately withdraw his comment that the senate was delaying infrastructure development. In a statement signed by the Senate's spokesperson, Sen, Aliyu Sabi, the senate said it was not delaying any construction and that the minister told a lie.

