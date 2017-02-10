Religious practices destroying Nigerians

Religious practices destroying Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The breakthrough which came as a result of successes recorded in the husband's Freight Forwarding business at Tin Can Island Port saw the family of seven slightly pulling out of the extreme poverty belt. This change in fortunes was so real that Ngozi, who was into petty trading was given a new car by her hubby, while their five children started attending one of the leading private schools in FESTAC Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC