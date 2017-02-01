Religious persecution, extremism will kill Nigeria if - Jonathan
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that "If, as a nation, we do not kill religious persecution and extremism, then religious persecution and extremism will kill Nigeria." He also said that, "the potential danger associated with the level of conflicts going on across the country is so glaring that no sane mind can ignore."
