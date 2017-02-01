Recession has kept Nigerians Alive- A...

Recession has kept Nigerians Alive- AMORC chieftain

The Grand Commander of the Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, Dr Kenneth Idiodi, says the current recession in the country has made Nigerians to be alive to their responsibilities. Idiodi made the observation in Enugu on Thursday while briefing newsmen on its Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave holding in the state.

