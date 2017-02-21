Rangers dismiss Pirates' claim on Nigeria U-23 keeper
Enugu Rangers general manager, Christian Chukwu has dismissed reports linking Nigeria's U-23 keeper at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Emmanuel Daniel to South Africa's Orlando Pirates. This is even as the goal keeper has yet to feature for the club this season.
