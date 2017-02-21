Rangers dismiss Pirates' claim on Nig...

Rangers dismiss Pirates' claim on Nigeria U-23 keeper

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Enugu Rangers general manager, Christian Chukwu has dismissed reports linking Nigeria's U-23 keeper at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Emmanuel Daniel to South Africa's Orlando Pirates. This is even as the goal keeper has yet to feature for the club this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC