PZ Nigeria:Market sentiment minimises analysts' cautious outlook
ONE month after PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc announced its financial results which clearly show a less optimistic outlook, investors' sentiment has returned positive with cumulative value depreciation coming down to -1.85%. Investors had reacted adversely to the results with a bear run crashing the price -25% to N10.70 from the pre-result level of N14.25.
