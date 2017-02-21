PZ Nigeria:Market sentiment minimises...

PZ Nigeria:Market sentiment minimises analysts' cautious outlook

Read more: Vanguard

ONE month after PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc announced its financial results which clearly show a less optimistic outlook, investors' sentiment has returned positive with cumulative value depreciation coming down to -1.85%. Investors had reacted adversely to the results with a bear run crashing the price -25% to N10.70 from the pre-result level of N14.25.

Chicago, IL

