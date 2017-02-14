Pro-Buhari group urges Nigerians to e...

Pro-Buhari group urges Nigerians to embrace FG's whistle-blower policy

6 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Buhari Media Support Group has urged Nigerians to embrace Federal Government's whistle-blower policy, saying recent recovery of looted funds was a proof that the strategy was dependable. In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the group noted that the policy had started aiding the Economic and Financial Commission's in recovering funds stolen by former government officials.

