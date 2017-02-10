Pray for President Buhari, Atiku urges Nigerians

Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress , Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians of all faith to lift up President, Muhammadu Buhari in prayers. In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja yesterday, the former Vice President noted that each and every one us is a mere mortal, irrespective of how great or highly accomplished we are.

