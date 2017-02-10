Perusing the massive effect of worn-o...

Perusing the massive effect of worn-out tyres, speeding,wrong overtaking in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Federal Road Safety Commission on Sunday confirmed the death of six persons in an auto accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The FRSC Sector Commander, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, told the newsmen in Katsina that the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. in Tashar-fulani village, about 10 kilometres from Malumfashi town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC