Perusing the massive effect of worn-out tyres, speeding,wrong overtaking in Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Commission on Sunday confirmed the death of six persons in an auto accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The FRSC Sector Commander, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, told the newsmen in Katsina that the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. in Tashar-fulani village, about 10 kilometres from Malumfashi town.

