Onitsha residents displaced by fire seeks accommodation

The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate has appealed to both Anambra and Federal Governments to urgently resolve the accommodation problem of more than 100 persons displaced by Feb. 15 tanker fire in Onitsha, Anambra. The President of the group, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, who made the plea in Onitsha, said about 15 families were rendered homeless.

Chicago, IL

