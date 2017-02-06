One Voice Nigeria on protest without ...

One Voice Nigeria on protest without Tuface Idibia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Imanuel Jannah ABUJA - A coalition of civil society organizations under the umbrella of One Voice Nigeria Monday has proceeded with the planned protested without its chief covener -Tuface Idibia. According to co-convener, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the protest is an aggregation of the groanings of the Nigerian people under the present economic challenges rocking the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC