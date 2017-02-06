One Voice Nigeria on protest without Tuface Idibia
By Imanuel Jannah ABUJA - A coalition of civil society organizations under the umbrella of One Voice Nigeria Monday has proceeded with the planned protested without its chief covener -Tuface Idibia. According to co-convener, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the protest is an aggregation of the groanings of the Nigerian people under the present economic challenges rocking the nation.
