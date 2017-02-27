Oil price crash: Worst days for Nigeria over - OPEC
By Michael Eboh ABUJA- Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Mr. Mohammed Barkindo, yesterday, disclosed that the worst days for Nigeria due to the low price of crude oil were over. Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Barkindo said confidence was returning to the Nigerian petroleum industry, due largely to the major macro-economic decisions taken last year by OPEC and non-OPEC member countries.
