NIMASA trains over 2,500 Nigerians in seafaring
The Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency , Dr. Dakuku Peterside has said that human capacity development is a panacea to growing unemployment rate in the economy. Peterside who said this at the 1st Annual Lecture of Swaaya Limited, Publishers of Freedom Online news with the theme: "Unemployment: How do we tame this monster?," held at Sheraton hotel, Lagos, stressed that, to stem this tide, the Agency through its Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme has trained over 2,500 Nigerian students in various maritime related courses in reputable maritime institutions outside the country.
