NIMASA trains over 2,500 Nigerians in...

NIMASA trains over 2,500 Nigerians in seafaring

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency , Dr. Dakuku Peterside has said that human capacity development is a panacea to growing unemployment rate in the economy. Peterside who said this at the 1st Annual Lecture of Swaaya Limited, Publishers of Freedom Online news with the theme: "Unemployment: How do we tame this monster?," held at Sheraton hotel, Lagos, stressed that, to stem this tide, the Agency through its Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme has trained over 2,500 Nigerian students in various maritime related courses in reputable maritime institutions outside the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,991,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC