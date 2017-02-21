Nigeria's Buhari needs further rest in UK

Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari raises his fist to greet the crowd before taking oath of office at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015. Photo - AFP Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari raises his fist to greet the crowd before taking oath of office at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.