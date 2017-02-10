Nigeria's Arik Air and aviation indus...

Nigeria's Arik Air and aviation industry in disarray

Read more: Newsday

The Nigerian government has announced a takeover of the country's biggest airline - Arik Air - to prevent it going bust. But this is just the latest example of problems in Nigeria's aviation industry, reports the BBC's Martin Patience from Lagos.

Chicago, IL

