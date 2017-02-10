Nigeria's anti-graft body seizes $9.8 million from state oil firm ex-boss
Nigeria's anti-corruption watchdog has seized $9.8 million in cash from the former head of the state oil company, a spokesman said on Friday, as the government continues to battle endemic corruption. President Muhammadu Buhari rode to victory in 2015 on an anti-corruption platform after widespread anger at the plundering of the state under his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan.
