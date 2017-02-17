Nigerians, not God, chose Buhari -Rev...

Nigerians, not God, chose Buhari -Rev. Peters

Reverend Chukuemeka C. Peters is the General Overseer of Fire Pentecostal Ministries International , headquarters in Lagos. The fire brand Prophet of God who had earlier prophesied the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump had in this chat with JOSEPH UNDU said the President is not leading Nigeria according to God's own purpose and that, God did not give us Buhari.

