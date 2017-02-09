Nigerians can't continue to suffer li...

Nigerians can't continue to suffer like this, Saraki tells protesting NLC, TUC

By Henry Umoru ABUJA - SENATE President Bukola Saraki Thursday told protesting members of thee Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress that Nigerians cannot continue to suffer as they were presently going through in the country as a result of the biting economic recession. Speaking Thursday in Abuja when he addressed members of the NLC, TUC and the organized Labour who staged a protest at the National Assembly complex over the rising cost of living in Nigeria, Saraki who noted that it was time the nation went into action towards addressing the numerous challenges confronting Nigerians, said that as Nigerians and leaders, we need to sit down and work out how to make necessary adjustments.

