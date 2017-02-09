Nigerians can't continue to suffer like this, Saraki tells protesting NLC, TUC
By Henry Umoru ABUJA - SENATE President Bukola Saraki Thursday told protesting members of thee Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress that Nigerians cannot continue to suffer as they were presently going through in the country as a result of the biting economic recession. Speaking Thursday in Abuja when he addressed members of the NLC, TUC and the organized Labour who staged a protest at the National Assembly complex over the rising cost of living in Nigeria, Saraki who noted that it was time the nation went into action towards addressing the numerous challenges confronting Nigerians, said that as Nigerians and leaders, we need to sit down and work out how to make necessary adjustments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC