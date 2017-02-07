Nigerian troops save young female sui...

Nigerian troops save young female suicide bomber, kill another

13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Nigerian troops on Tuesday saved the life of a young woman strapped with explosives and killed another suicide bomber, apparently primed by Boko Haram Islamic extremists to attack the northeastern city of Maiduguri, police said. Soldiers on guard duty spotted the two moving toward a large gas station and ordered them to halt, according to police spokesman Victor Isuku.

