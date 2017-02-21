Nigerian president's long absence empowers energetic deputy

In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo, Nigerian President elect, Muhammadu Buhari, arrives for his Inauguration at the eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria. When Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari left for London on Jan. 19 on a month-long medical leave he handed power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a 59-year-old lawyer and pastor who has been empowered to attack the country's problems with an energy that has surprised observers and led some to suggest he should stay in charge for good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.