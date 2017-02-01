Nigerian mother of quadruplets owes London hospital N192.5m

Nigerian woman, who went into labour mid-flight from Chicago to London and was taken to the Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in West London where she gave birth to quadruplets, is owing the hospital more than A 500,000 as cost of the complex birth and care of the babies. In the UK, the cost of treating a baby in neonatal intensive care is estimated at A 20,000 per week.

