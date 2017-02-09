Nigerian military is upholding human ...

Nigerian military is upholding human rights principles - CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has emphasized that the Nigerian Military has always been guided by the principles of Human Rights protection in all its operations and engagements. The CDS made this known when the Project Implementation Committee of the National Human Rights Commission and its partners paid him a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters .

