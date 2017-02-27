Nigerian insurance market bigger than...

Nigerian insurance market bigger than South Africa's - Old Mutual

Read more: Vanguard

Old Mutual Insurance has disclosed that the Nigerian insurance market is far bigger than the South African and Ghanaian insurance markets. Speaking in an interview in Abuja, during the relocation to a new office space in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Zomunoda Chizura, Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual West Africa, also stated that the company, which is less than four years in the Nigerian market, had put strategy in place to ensure that it ranks among the top five insurance companies in Nigeria within the next five years.

Chicago, IL

