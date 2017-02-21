Nigerian Army, DSS arrest foreign terrorists in Gombe
The Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with some officers of Department of State Services on Sunday arrested 3 suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists in Gombe, Gombe State. According to Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, he said that the Army and the DSS arrested 3 suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists that belonged to Albaranawi faction, in Gombe, Gombe State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|16 hr
|Victor Misek
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC