Nigerian Army, DSS arrest foreign terrorists in Gombe

The Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with some officers of Department of State Services on Sunday arrested 3 suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists in Gombe, Gombe State. According to Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, he said that the Army and the DSS arrested 3 suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists that belonged to Albaranawi faction, in Gombe, Gombe State.

