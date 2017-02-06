Nigeria: We Understand Your Grievance...

Nigeria: We Understand Your Grievances, Govt Tells Protesters

The federal government said on Monday that it understands the grievances of Nigerians who took part in the protests held in major Nigerian cities on Monday . Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said in a chain of reactions on his Twitter page that the yearnings of the protesters have been heard and the administration will implement policies that will address all issues raised.

Chicago, IL

