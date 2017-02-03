Nigeria under siege of disinformation, fake news - Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the country is under siege of disinformation and fake news that can bring the country on her knees if not checked. The minister stated this on Friday in Abuja when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of DAAR Communication Plc, owners of African Independent Television and Raypower FM.
