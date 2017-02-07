Nigeria troops save young woman suici...

Nigeria troops save young woman suicide bomber, kill another

Read more: Daily Herald

Police say Nigerian troops have saved the life of a young woman strapped with explosives and killed another. The two were apparently planning to attack the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

Chicago, IL

