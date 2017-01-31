Nigeria: Strip Police of Power to Pro...

Nigeria: Strip Police of Power to Prosecute Criminal Cases - Judge

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Marshall Umukoro, has advised that the police be stripped of their power to prosecute criminal cases. Mr. Umukoro gave the advice in a lecture he delivered at the 2017 Aquinas Day Colloquium of Dominican Institute in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

