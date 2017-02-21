Nigeria spends N1.1trn on debt servicing in 9 months

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-A whopping sum of N1.094.22 trillion was expended by the Federal Government on debt servicing between January and September 2016. While N1.044 trillion was used to service local debt, against the N980.55 billion budgeted in the 2016 spending plan, representing N63.45 billion, the sum of N50.22 billion was spent for external debt servicing, marking N9.36 billion increase from the N40.86 billion budgeted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.