Nigeria spends N1.1trn on debt servicing in 9 months
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-A whopping sum of N1.094.22 trillion was expended by the Federal Government on debt servicing between January and September 2016. While N1.044 trillion was used to service local debt, against the N980.55 billion budgeted in the 2016 spending plan, representing N63.45 billion, the sum of N50.22 billion was spent for external debt servicing, marking N9.36 billion increase from the N40.86 billion budgeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|14 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC