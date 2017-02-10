Nigeria: Southern Kaduna - Army Base ...

Nigeria: Southern Kaduna - Army Base Foundation Structure Attacked

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed shock over the destruction of a foundation laying structure of the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna. The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and Governor El-Rufai had penultimate Saturday, laid the foundation for the establishment of the battalion at Ungwan Yashi area of Zangon Kataf local government as a response to the incessant killings occurring in Southern Kaduna since 1980.

