Nigeria: School Apologises After Teacher Called in Armed Police to Threaten Pupils Over Assignments
The Management of Early Dew Montessori Academy, Enugu, has tendered an unreserved apology to Enugu State Government for the untoward and unprofessional act displayed by a teacher in the school. A teacher had invited armed police officers to the school premises to threaten some school children between the ages of four and seven for failure to do their assignments.
