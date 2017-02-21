Nigeria says gunmen kidnap 2 Germans ...

Nigeria says gunmen kidnap 2 Germans from northern village

17 hrs ago

Assistant Superintendent of Police Aliyu Usman with the Kaduna Police Command confirmed that gunmen took archaeologist Peter Breunig and associate Johannes Behringer from Jenjela village in Kaduna state on Wednesday morning.

